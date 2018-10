Last week, we saw Temple knock off Belton in Triple Overtime in our FNL Game of the Week. Could we see another classic between two of the top teams in District 8-4A DII?

Robinson is coming off a 27-7 win over Salado while Lorena fell to Connally 31-28. Both teams will meet up at Leopard Stadium on Friday night.

© 2018 KCEN