Former Robinson Rocket right-hander Braxton Ashcraft was selected in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the 6'5, 195 lb pitcher with the 51st overall pick.

Ashcraft signed with Baylor in November.

He told Channel 6 on Friday that he plans on playing for the Baylor Bears unless an MLB team offers him the right amount of money.

The slot value for the 51st overall pick is listed as $1,382,400.

