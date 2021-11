Robert Rubel will not return to the Rockets after two seasons.

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Rockets will have a new football coach in 2022.

Friday, Robinson ISD Athletic Director Jay Zeller, confirmed to 6 Sports' Niki Lattarulo that Robert Rubel will not return for a third season.

Rubel took over ahead of the 2020 season after Tommy Allison left for Hallsville.

In his two seasons, the Rockets went 4-16, winning just one district game.