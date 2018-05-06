McLennan Baseball’s Josh Breaux heard his name called tonight in the second round by the New York Yankees with the 61st overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The sophomore catcher/right-handed pitcher appeared in 56 games for the Highlanders this season, leading the team with a .404 batting average with 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, 61 runs scored and 48 walks. He was a first-team all-conference selection and was named to the NJCAA Region V All-Region squad. In addition, he was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Baseball Team College Division District 4 First Team with a 3.45 grade-point average. He signed with the University of Arkansas in the fall.

Breaux played in 59 of the Highlanders’ games as a freshman, recording the second-highest batting average (.401) on the squad and leading the team with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs. He also made 14 appearances on the mound, picking up two saves and 22 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. He was a first-team all-conference and all-region selection, and was selected in the 36th round of the MLB Draft with the 1,081st overall pick by the Houston Astros. He spent the last summer playing for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League and earned the 2017 Silva Sportsmanship Award.

