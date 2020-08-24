Salado and Troy face off in 6 Sports' Week 1 Game of the Week

This neutral-site matchup is a "pick 'em" according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football's computer projections to start the 2020 Texas High School Football Season.

BELTON, Texas — If you like old-school, smash-mouth, old Big Ten-style football, we have the treat for you.

This week is the first week of the 2020 Texas High School Football regular season, with 1A-4A schools beginning their treks to AT&T Stadium.

And, in 6 Sports' first Game of the Week for the 2020 season, Salado will face Troy in a non-district clash which will feature two teams known to be one of, if not the most physical team in their districts.

This game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crusader Stadium on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus in Belton. Weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quillin will be live with Eagles coach Alan Haire at 6 p.m. and the winning team during the season's first Friday Night Lights at 10.

The Eagles enter the 2020 season with high expectations after going 8-4 last year, falling to eventual state champ Pleasant Grove in the 4A Div. II second round. The Trojans are ranked ninth, preseason, in 3A Div. I and fresh off the best season in school history, finishing 12-2 and falling to eventual champ Grandview in the 3A Div. I Region III Final.

Both squads are led by Division I running backs, with Salado's attack fueled by Louisiana-Monroe commit Wrook Brown and Troy's by Sam Houston State commit Zach Hrbacek. Dave Campbell's Texas Football's computer projections have this game as a "pick 'em."

In an new feature this football season, 6 Sports will also have a flex game or trip of the week. In the Week 1 installment, sports reporter Niki Lattarulo will start at Mart ISD Athletic Complex where the three-time reigning state champion Panthers, a 2A Div. II team, hosts 3A Div. I Teague to open its tour for four.

She will then head up to Blackcat Field in Mexia has the Triston Abron era in Mexia begins against 3A Div. I powerhouse Cameron Yoe.