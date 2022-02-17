Salado football coach takes job at Chaparral

Killeen ISD has hired Salado's head football coach to take over Chaparral High School's athletic program.

Chaparral High School has its first athletic coordinator and head football coach in Alan Haire, who was Salado's head coach this year.

Killeen ISD made the announcement Thursday morning in a news release that read in part:

"Well-known to local high school sports fans, Haire led the Salado Eagles football team to a Class 4A Division II Regional Finalist finish in 2020 and to the state quarterfinalist finish in 2017. He has led Salado athletics since 2016. After taking over a football program that had not produced a winning season in seven years, Haire led the Salado Eagles to the playoffs in five of six seasons and to state Top-10 finishes twice."

Salado made the playoffs in five of six season with two top-10 finishes in the state with Haire at the helm.

Chaparral High School is set to open this fall and will compete in the new District 11-5A Division 2 in football with Belton, Waco University, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville and Pflugerville Connally.

In most other sports, Chaparral High School is part of District 22-5A.

The school will open with approximately 1,625 students and includes KISD’s second regional stadium.

The school’s campus athletic coordinator is the fourth hire for the Chaparral Bobcats.

KISD announced just before Christmas that Gina Brown would be the school’s first-ever principal.

The campus is completing construction on the edge of the Yowell Ranch subdivision in south Killeen.