The Salado Eagles dominated Jasper in game one of the Region III Finals in Montgomery on Thursday.

But they struggled in games 2 and 3 on Saturday. Jasper won game 2, 9-8, to force a winner-take-all game 3. The Eagles would fall in that decisive game 5-2, eliminating them from the postseason.

Jasper advances to the Class 3A state Tournament.

© 2018 KCEN