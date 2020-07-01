AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger took to Twitter Monday night to announce his return to Texas Football for his senior season.

The 2020-2021 season will mark the Westlake native's fourth year playing for the Texas Longhorns.

The announcement comes after Ehlinger told the media last month that he would look to the NFL draft advisory committee about what his potential draft status is for 2020.

After Ehlnger submitted the paperwork for his NFL Draft advisory grade – and after the Alamo Bowl – Coach Tom Herman told the press he "absolutely" expected Ehlinger to come back to Texas Football.

"He's already gotten the results back," Herman said. "I do think he has a tremendous future at the next level. Again, I'll say it as many times as I need to: he sees the game as good as anybody I've coached. Having coached some good quarterbacks in my day, that's certainly no slight on them, it's a testimony to him and his intelligence, his toughness. That's going a long way at the next level."

At the Alamo Bowl, Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, helping Texas rise above their frustrations of a disappointing regular season for a 38-10 win over Utah.

RELATED:

Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi to return to Longhorns in 2020

Ehlinger leads Texas’ Alamo Bowl romp over No. 11 Utah 38-10

Tom Herman 'absolutely' expects Sam Ehlinger to come back for senior season

Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger to submit for NFL draft advisory grade

Ehlinger threw for 3,663 passing yards this year, with 32 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was also the offensive MVP at the Alamo Bowl versus Utah.

Also on Monday, offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi announced he would be returning to the 'Horns in 2020.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police confirm suspect in South Congress Avenue stabbing has died, APD is conducting an internal investigation

Unsealed affidavit reveals what may have happened to Heidi Broussard before her death

Allergy Alert: Cedar pollen remains very high in Central Texas