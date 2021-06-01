Report: Sam Houston to Leave Southland Conference, Join WAC

It appears Sam Houston's days in the Southland Conference are numbered.
Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported the Bearkats and six other schools are expected to join the Western Athletic Conference in 2022.
KAGS was able to confirm an announcement about the move is expected to be made on January 14.
The WAC currently has nine schools, and Sam Houston would be the second biggest in terms of student population.
The nine schools include California Baptist University Riverside, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, Seattle University, Tarleton State, Utah Valley University & UTRGV.