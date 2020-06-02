SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment has announced the sale of the San Antonio Rampage to the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas' NHL team.

The AHL franchise has called San Antonio home since 2002, nearly two decades. According to a press release from SS&E, that run comes to an end this year. The Rampage will finish out the 2019-2020 season before relocating to Henderson, Nevada, near Las Vegas, over the summer.

“We are extremely grateful to our staff, our fans and our partners who have supported the Rampage for the last 18 years,” said SS&E CEO RC Buford. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe this move is best for the long-term success of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.”

KENS 5 reached out to Mayor Ron Nirenberg for his statement regarding the move. He said, "It is disappointing for San Antonians to learn the Rampage franchise has been bought by the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights. The purchase shows great value was added to the team during its time in San Antonio."

He also told KENS 5, "But hockey - just like professional sports in general - is a long game in San Antonio. Our future is bright, and the foundation that the Rampage built in SA is not going away. “

This isn't the first time a San Antonio sports team has been sold to another organization. In 2017, WNBA's San Antonio Stars left the Alamo City, for Las Vegas.

Over the years, the San Antonio Rampage have heavily appeared on KENS 5. They've promoted events that bring the community together, revealing the importance of not being just a team, but a staple for the Alamo City.

We were at high-intensity games, watching the action near the ice:

We visited the AT&T Center to find out more about their "Ugly Christmas Sweater":

And we brought them on Great Day SA and our newscasts more times than we can count:

