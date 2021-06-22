Here is the schedule for Central Texas teams at the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 Championships

After a COVID-forced hiatus in 2020, the state 7-on-7 tournament returns this week in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time since 2019, the Texas 7-on-7 Championships will be played as a summer tease for the soon-to-come high school football season.

Nine teams from Central Texas qualified for the state tournament across the three divisions, including one which won't even play a varsity schedule in the fall.

Div. I (5A & 6A) qualifiers

Temple

Harker Heights

Div. II (3A Div. I, all 4A & large private schools) qualifiers

China Spring

Lorena

Lake Belton*

Academy

* Lake Belton won't play varsity football until 2022.

Div. III (3A Div. II, all 2A & small private schools) qualifiers

Rosebud-Lott

Rogers

Chilton

The state 7-on-7 tournament begins Thursday afternoon at Veterans Park in College Station with Div. II & III pool play. There are eight pools of four teams in each of the two small-school divisions and pool play will determine seeding for the single-elimination championship bracket on Friday.

Div. I is divided in to 16 four-team pools and the top two finishers in each will advance to the championship bracket while the third and fourth seeds will move to the consolation bracket, both of which are single-elimination Saturday.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams in the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 Championships.

Div. I (Friday)

Harker Heights Knights (Pool I)

1:45 p.m. vs. Harlingen

3:15 p.m. vs. Bridgeland

4:45 p.m. vs. DeSoto

Temple Wildcats (Pool K)

1:45 p.m. vs. Wylie East

3:15 p.m. vs. Dickinson

4:45 p.m. vs. San Antonio Warren

Div. I consolation bracket play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday while the championship bracket begins playing Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Div. II (Thursday)

China Spring Cougars (Pool A)

1:45 p.m. vs. Dumas

3:15 p.m. vs. Hitchcock

4:45 p.m. vs. Pleasant Grove

Lorena Leopards (Pool C)

1:45 p.m. vs. Celina

3:15 p.m. vs. Pleasanton

4:45 p.m. vs. Needville

Lake Belton Broncos (Pool D)

1:45 p.m. vs. Kaufman

3:15 p.m. vs. Jourdanton

4:45 p.m. vs. Breckenridge

Academy Bumblebees (Pool G)

1:45 p.m. vs. Midlothian Heritage

3:15 p.m. vs. Paris

4:45 p.m. vs. Somerset

Div. II bracket play begins at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Div. III (Thursday)

Rosebud-Lott Cougars (Pool D)

1 p.m. vs. Tidehaven

2:30 p.m. vs. Archer City

4 p.m. vs. Crane

Rogers Eagles (Pool E)

1 p.m. vs. Hawley

2:30 p.m. vs. Garrison

4 p.m. vs. Falls City

Chilton Pirates (Pool F)

1 p.m. vs. Corrigan-Camden

2:30 p.m. vs. East Bernard

4 p.m. vs. Stratford