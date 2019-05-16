WACO, Texas —

A fourth member of the 2019 NCAA Division I Championship Baylor Lady Bears team will head to the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team trials in Colorado Springs May 16-19 as Honesty Scott-Grayson joins BU freshmen Aquira DeCosta, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith, announced Wednesday.

Scott-Grayson and prep player Kylee Watson were late additions to the roster who will compete for a spot on the 12-member U19 World Cup Team that will compete at the U19 World Cup competition July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Scott-Grayson is no stranger to Team USA picking up a bronze medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in 2015. For the Lady Bears, the freshman guard averaged 2.6 points per game in 29 games played for Baylor.

All four players and the other 27 invitees will also be eligible for the Pan American Games with tryouts beginning immediately after the U19 trials. The 2019 U19 Americans will be coached by Louisville head coach Jeff Walz.

Trials take place in Colorado Springs, Colo. at the United States Olympic Training Center.