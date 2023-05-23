Shapen named Baylor's starting QB, Dave Aranda announces

Shapen will begin the 2023 season as the opening-day starter for the second consecutive season.

WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen will begin the 2023 college football season as QB1 of the Baylor Bears, once again.

Tuesday, while addressing reporters after the spring semester, Baylor football coach Dave Aranda said the coaching staff named Shapen the starter in a conversation with him and transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson after the Bears' spring game.

"I think Blake's consistency is what set him apart," Aranda elaborated.

During the 2022 season, Shapen started all 13 games and completed 233 of 368 pass attempts for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was the fourth-leading rusher on the team with 96 total yards, once accounting for sacks, on a team that finished 6-7 with a loss to Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Shapen was named the starter for the 2022 season at the end of spring practice, unseating Gerry Bohanon, who started 12 of 14 games for the 2021 Bears, including their win over Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Robertson, a former consensus four-start prospect at Coronado High School in Lubbock, transferred to Waco after two seasons at Mississippi State. During his redshirt freshman season in 2022, Robertson played in five games with limited stats in those games.

Aranda said Robertson took the news well, when the staff informed him he wouldn't be the starter to begin the season.

"Sawyer said, 'Coach, Baylor is where I want to be and you're going to see me continue to get better,'" Aranda said.

The Bears open the 2023 season against Texas State at home on Sept. 2. Kick times will be released for the first three weeks of the season in the coming days.