Former Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers wins MLB Futures Game MVP

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor Bears catcher and current Oakland Athletics prospect Shea Langeliers took home MVP Honors in the 2022 MLB Futures Game.

The game is an annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers.

He went one to two at the plate with a home run in the fourth inning.

He also showed off his defensive skill, throwing out a runner in the first inning.

The former Baylor star is highly touted in the minors. He is ranked as the top A's prospect and the 31st best prospect in baseball.

He was drafted ninth overall by the Braves in 2019 and traded to the Athletics this past offseason.

This season, Langeliers has batted .272/.365/.505 with 16 home runs in 74 games for Triple-A Las Vegas.