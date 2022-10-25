Shoemaker's Roberts dons cover of 2022-23 Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball magazine

J'Wan Roberts was a 2019 graduate of Shoemaker High School and is now part of one of the biggest college basketball stories in Texas.

IRVING, Texas — The cover of the 2022-23 Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball magazine has a Central Texas flair.

When the magazine unveiled its cover Tuesday, it featured the Houston Cougars, including forward J'Wan Roberts from Shoemaker High School in Killeen.

REVEALED: @UHCougarMBK graces the cover of the 2022-23 edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball, with a little design inspiration from Houston's very own @brothermob. @CoachSampsonUH @m_sasser0@JwanRoberts13 pic.twitter.com/JsaX51T4fx — Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball (@DCTBasketball) October 25, 2022

Roberts is a 2019 Shoemaker graduate, and averaging 4.5 rebounds per game through his redshirt sophomore season, but expected to take on a larger role entering his RS-Junior season.

Roberts was a redshirt freshman during Houston's Final Four run in 2021, when the Cougars lost to eventual champion Baylor in the national semifinal.

During Roberts' senior year at Shoemaker, he helped guide the Grey Wolves to the 6A Region II Quarterfinal, before falling by one point to Rockwall.

Houston opens the season Nov. 7th against Northern Colorado on ESPN+.

For the first time, the basketball version of the magazine included a gate-fold cover, which features the dominant story of Fairfield's girls basketball program, which has won two of the past three state championships in their classification, playing in the state title game each time.

REVEALED: @ffladyeagles's McKinna and @shadasiamishel1 Brackens become the first-ever high school athletes to be featured on Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball. pic.twitter.com/nKBbnXbwUN — Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball (@DCTBasketball) October 25, 2022