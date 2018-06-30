Former Shoemaker star Roy Miller has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Miller made the announcement on his Facebook page and also shared it on Twitter.

The nine-year NFL veteran most recently played with the Kansas City Chiefs but was released in November of 2017 after he was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Jacksonville. That resulted in a six-game suspension for the 2018 season.

Miller is now facing more legal trouble.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Miller's estranged wife claims he chased her into her SUV and ripped the door handle off during a custody argument. She has since filed for an emergency restraining order and for a divorce. Their next court date is set for July.

Miller played at the University of Texas and went on to play four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four with the Jacksonville Jaguars before heading to Kansas City to join the Chiefs in 2017.

