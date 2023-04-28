Siaki Ika drafted 98th overall by Cleveland Browns

Ika is the first player from Baylor to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his final season in Waco, he had just 10 sacks as teams game-planned around the big defensive tackle.

Ika signed at LSU as a four-star recruit in 2019, playing in 13 games as a reserve for the national champions (17 tackles, 1.5 for loss). He played in four games in 2020 (five tackles, one sack). He transferred to Baylor for the 2021 season, garnering second-team All-Big 12 Conference accolades with 24 tackles, six for loss with four sacks, in 13 games (12 starts). Ika was a first-team selection in 2022 (24 tackles, two for loss, two pass breakups), starting 11 of 12 appearances before opting out of the Armed Forces Bowl to prepare for the draft.