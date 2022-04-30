Five Bears signed as Undrafted Free Agents

Eleven total Baylor Bears are headed to the NFL following the 2022 NFL Draft.

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft ended on Saturday evening, opening the door for organizations to sign undrafted free agents, five of which came from Baylor University.

BU running back Abram Smith who rushed for over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 was signed to the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Raleigh Texada who tied for the fifth-most tackles on the team (27) and tied for the fourth-most games played in Baylor History (53) was signed to the Green Bay Packers.

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson who started all 14 games at LG in 2021 and helped pave the way for the Big 12's most potent rushing attack averaging 219.3 yards per game which ranked 10th nationally is heading to Nashville to play for the Tennessee Titans.

Safety Jairon McVay who had a career-high nine tackles, a pass breakup, and his third-career interception against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Title Game is heading to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide Receiver Drew Estrada signed to play with the Houston Texans, Estrada finished third on the team in receiving yards (367) and fourth in catches (30).

The Bears have a total of 11 athletes heading into the league.