WACO, Texas — In a season in which its set several records, already, Baylor set another one Wednesday.

The second-ranked Lady Bears beat Kansas 97-44 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, improving to 20-1 overall and 9-0 in Big 12 conference play. The win is the program's largest in a conference game since the Big 12 Conference started in the 1996-97 season.

The win, Baylor's 50th-straight regular-season conference win, also guaranteed 20 wins in each of Kim Mulkey's 20 seasons at Baylor.

NaLyssa Smith, making just her second start since suffering a high righ-ankle sprain against West Virginia on Jan. 18th, scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. It's her eighth double-double this season.

"Knowing I couldn't practice, I'd go and get shots up, stuff like that," Smith said. "The injury really took its toll on me. But, now that I'm back, I've just got to pick up where I left off."

Smith played 19 minutes, the most since her injury, and missed just one field goal attempt.

All said, Baylor shot 55% from the floor with Queen Egbo also scoring in double figures for the Lady Bears.

And, with Smith on the court, the Lady Bears were +40 against the Jayhawks.

"When I see my shot go in, I start to just keep going," Smith said. "I keep doing things I see that's working. I just feel comfortable."

The Lady Bears next face Kansas State. That game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

RELATED: Baylor Lady Bears honored with commemorative Dr. Pepper bottle, Mountain Dew can

RELATED: Smith's career day guides Lady Bears to dominant win in conference home opener

RELATED: #NSD20: Central Texas athletes sign on National Signing Day

RELATED: Aranda signs 5 on first National Signing Day at Baylor