Austin FC to reveal stadium naming rights partnership with Austin-based company

The naming rights partnership of the 20,500-plus seat stadium will be announced on the morning of Jan. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announcement to reveal its stadium naming rights partnership for the 20,500-plus seat soccer stadium.

The club said it would name the stadium in partnership with an Austin-based company, a trend the team has stuck to for different naming rights aspects in the organization.

Austin FC is set to announce the stadium naming rights at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will be live in Midday as the announcement from the club is made.

Shortly after the draft, Austin FC also added another forward, a former Austinite, Kekuta Manneh. Manneh played in Austin for the USL team Austin Aztex in 2012 before making his MLS debut with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Here's the shape up of Austin FC's roster:

Goalkeepers:

Brady Scott

Brad Stuver

Andrew Tarbell

Noah Lawrence

Defenders:

Julio Cascante

Nick Lima

Jhohan Romaña

Ben Sweat

Matt Besler

Freddy Kleeman

Aedan Stanley

Midfielders:

Diego Fagundez

Hector Jimenez

Alex Ring

Ulises Segura

Jared Stroud

Daniel Pereira

Forwards:

Cecilio Domínguez

Jon Gallagher

Danny Hoesen

Rodney Redes

Daniel Steedman

Kekuta Manneh