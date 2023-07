Carina Baltrip-Reyes graduated from Hendrickson High School.

ADELAIDE, SA — A woman from Pflugerville is playing in the FIFA Women's World Cup Monday morning.

Carina Baltrip-Reyes is a defender for Panama. She graduated from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville in 2016.

After high school, Baltrip-Reyes played two years at Florida International University, then transferred and played three more seasons for the University of Florida.

Panama was scheduled to face Brazil in their first matchup of the World Cup early Monday morning in Adelaide, Australia.