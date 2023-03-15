FIFA's president was at Sunday's Cowboys game. Here's what Jerry Jones had to say about potentially hosting the World Cup Final.

The cameo from Gianni Infantino comes as its been rumored for months that AT&T Stadium will be the site of the 2026 World Cup Final.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's not a surprise to see notable names and celebrity figures at Cowboys games ... I mean it is the Cowboys.

The presence of one person, however, raised the eyebrows of soccer fans and North Texans, alike. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was shown in attendance on the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the Cowboys cruised to a 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

Infantino's cameo comes amid two reports in the past year claiming Jerry World would be the site of the 2026 World Cup final. First, it happened in September 2022, when ESPN Deportes reporters Herculez Gomez and John Sutcliffe reported that AT&T Stadium would be the venue for the final match. Local officials and representatives of organizations involved in such a decision downplayed that report, saying they hadn't yet confirmed this information themselves.

Then, again last month, ESPN Deportes show Jorge Ramos y su Banda reported the following things on their show:

Mexico will open the 2026 World Cup, playing in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City The United States' first match will be played in SoFi Stadium in California Dallas is the leading candidate to host the 2026 World Cup Final

The FIFA president showing up at the Cowboys game Sunday further fanned the flame of the rumor mill. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about it on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Jones said hosting Infantino was "mind-boggling."

"For me, [it was] one of those moments you have too pinch yourself," Jones said. "Is this a dream?"

Listen to his full answer here on 105.3 The Fan:

Jones added that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was also on hand to express how important hosting the World Cup Final would be for Dallas and also the state of Texas.

"It's a privilege to get to sit there and think 'my goodness, we get to talk about possibly having the single greatest game that you can have in a sport that billions and billions of people follow around the world'," Jones said.

FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt, who chairs the Dallas bid committee, told the Dallas Morning News in March that FIFA is expected to announce the site of the final and how many matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in the fourth quarter of 2023.