Morning Playbook: NFL is back & Messi Mania hits Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — The NFL is back! The Jets and Browns play the "Hall of Fame" game tonight. It's the official start to the preseason in celebration of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement this weekend. Jets vs. Browns kicks off at 6 p.m. CST right here on NBC 6.

NFL TOP 100

As the preseason gets underway, the NFL is revealing the Top 100 Players of 2023. A familiar face is in the top 40: Dallas Cowboys' star receiver, Ceedee Lamb.

MESSI MANIA

Messi mania is officially coming to Texas. Lionel Messi and the rest of the Inter Miami squad are set to play FC Dallas in the MLS Leagues Cup. FC Dallas will host Inter Miami this Sunday, Aug. 6. The time of the match is to be determined.

