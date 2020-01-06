BERLIN, Germany — Four young soccer players in Germany’s Bundesliga addressed the death of George Floyd in the United States with protests against police brutality and calls for justice over the weekend.

England’s 20-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, 21-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi and 22-year-old Marcus Thuram made a statement on the field on Sunday, following the example set by Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie the day before.

Sancho scored his first hat trick in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 win at Paderborn, but removed his jersey after his first goal to reveal a T-shirt with the handwritten message “Justice for George Floyd” on the front.

Thuram took a knee after scoring in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-1 win over Union Berlin.

