Softball Regional Finals, Baseball Regional Semis schedule

6 Sports has gathered Central Texas' entire schedule for the High School Baseball & Softball Playoffs this week.

TEMPLE, Texas — Only a handful of wins separate every remaining team from their respective state tournaments.

This week, the high school softball playoffs are on to the Regional Finals while the baseball playoffs in 2A and larger classifications are a round behind.

As many as five Central Texas teams could punch their tickets to the state tournaments this week.

Below is the entire schedule for the coming week.

Softball

Class 4A Region III Final

Lake Belton vs. Liberty

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday @ Navasota H.S.

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 3A Region III Final

Lorena vs. Franklin

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Baylor's Getterman Stadium

Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Baylor's Getterman Stadium

Game 3*: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Baylor's Getterman Stadium

Class 2A Region II Final

Crawford vs. Axtell

Winner-take-all: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Baylor's Getterman Stadium

Class 2A Region IV Final

Thorndale vs. Weimar

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Mumford H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Mumford H.S.

Game 3*: 7 p.m. Friday @ Mumford H.S.

Baseball

Class 4A Region III Semifinal

China Spring vs. Orangefield

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Navasota H.S.

Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Thursday @ Conroe Grand Oaks H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 3A Region III Semifinal

Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Cy-Ranch H.S.

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Cy-Ranch H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 2A Region II Semifinals

Valley Mills vs. Collinsville

Winner-take-all: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford College

Bosqueville vs. Muenster

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Weatherford H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Weatherford H.S.

Game 3*: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford H.S.

Class 1A Region II Final

Abbott vs. Dodd City

Game 1: 5 p.m. Wednesday @ Crandall H.S.

Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3*: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Crandall H.S.

* = if necessary