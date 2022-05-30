Softball State Tournament, Central Texas baseball regional finals schedule

The High School softball season is in to its final week while the baseball season will determine its State Tournament teams this week.

TEMPLE, Texas — We are in to the final week of the 2022 high school softball season, meaning medals will be awarded this week.

One Central Texas softball team is still alive, after five advanced to the Regional Finals last week.

Meanwhile, with one Central Texas team already clinching a spot in the state baseball tournament, as many as two others can clinch a spot in this week's regional finals.

Below is the schedule for the entire State Tournament and two local regional finals series in Central Texas

UIL State Softball Championships

all games at the University of Texas' McCombs Field in Austin

Class 1A Semifinals

10 a.m. Tuesday: Chireno vs. Hermleigh

1 p.m. Tuesday: D'Hanis vs. Dodd City

Class 1A State Championship Game

4 p.m. Wednesday

Class 2A Semifinals

4 p.m. Tuesday: Crawford vs. Weimar

7 p.m. Tuesday: Lovelady vs. Stamford

Class 2A State Championship Game

7 p.m. Wednesday

Class 3A Semifinals

10 a.m. Wednesday: Hallettsville vs. Mount Vernon

1 p.m. Wednesday: Franklin vs. Coahoma

Class 3A State Championship Game

1 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A Semifinals

4 p.m. Thursday: Bullard vs. Sweeny

7 p.m. Thursday: Iowa Park vs. Liberty

Class 4A State Championship Game

1 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A Semifinals

10 a.m. Friday: Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Prosper Rock Hill

1 p.m. Friday: Georgetown vs. Aledo

Class 5A State Championship Game

4 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A Semifinals

4 p.m. Friday: San Antonio O'Connor vs. El Paso Americas

7 p.m. Friday: Deer Park vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

Class 6A State Championship Game

7 p.m. Saturday

Baseball

Class 4A Region III Final

China Spring vs. Carthage

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper H.S.

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Prosper H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 2A Region II Final

Bosqueville vs. Valley Mills

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor Ballpark

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor Ballpark

Game 3*: 7 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark

Class 1A

Abbott clinched a spot at State with 1A Region II Final sweep of Dodd City