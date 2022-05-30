Softball State Tournament, Central Texas baseball regional finals schedule

TEMPLE, Texas — We are in to the final week of the 2022 high school softball season, meaning medals will be awarded this week.
One Central Texas softball team is still alive, after five advanced to the Regional Finals last week.
Meanwhile, with one Central Texas team already clinching a spot in the state baseball tournament, as many as two others can clinch a spot in this week's regional finals.
Below is the schedule for the entire State Tournament and two local regional finals series in Central Texas
UIL State Softball Championships
all games at the University of Texas' McCombs Field in Austin
Class 1A Semifinals
- 10 a.m. Tuesday: Chireno vs. Hermleigh
- 1 p.m. Tuesday: D'Hanis vs. Dodd City
Class 1A State Championship Game
- 4 p.m. Wednesday
Class 2A Semifinals
- 4 p.m. Tuesday: Crawford vs. Weimar
- 7 p.m. Tuesday: Lovelady vs. Stamford
Class 2A State Championship Game
- 7 p.m. Wednesday
Class 3A Semifinals
- 10 a.m. Wednesday: Hallettsville vs. Mount Vernon
- 1 p.m. Wednesday: Franklin vs. Coahoma
Class 3A State Championship Game
- 1 p.m. Thursday
Class 4A Semifinals
- 4 p.m. Thursday: Bullard vs. Sweeny
- 7 p.m. Thursday: Iowa Park vs. Liberty
Class 4A State Championship Game
- 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A Semifinals
- 10 a.m. Friday: Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Prosper Rock Hill
- 1 p.m. Friday: Georgetown vs. Aledo
Class 5A State Championship Game
- 4 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A Semifinals
- 4 p.m. Friday: San Antonio O'Connor vs. El Paso Americas
- 7 p.m. Friday: Deer Park vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Class 6A State Championship Game
- 7 p.m. Saturday
Baseball
Class 4A Region III Final
China Spring vs. Carthage
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper H.S.
- Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Prosper H.S.
- Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 2A Region II Final
Bosqueville vs. Valley Mills
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor Ballpark
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor Ballpark
- Game 3*: 7 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark
Class 1A
Abbott clinched a spot at State with 1A Region II Final sweep of Dodd City
