Baylor star Sophia Young-Malcolm to join Nicki Collen's first staff

Sophia Young-Malcolm is heading home to Baylor to be the Assistant AD for Player Development for new coach Nicki Collen.

WACO, Texas — Sophia Young-Malcolm, the two-time Baylor All-American and 2005 NCAA Champion, is heading home to Baylor to join ew head coach Nicki Collen's first staff, Collen said Friday.

Young-Malcolm will be the Assistant AD for Player Development where she will she will be the liaison between the Baylor Student-Athlete Center for Excellence and the women's basketball team, as well as assist with recruiting.

"Today is a big day for Baylor women's basketball as we welcome an all-time great back to the program," Collen said. "Sophia's background as a student-athlete at Baylor as well as being a three-time WNBA All-Star, combined with her passion for empowering women, is a perfect fit for this leadership position on our staff. Our players will be blown away by her desire to help them grow, and I am excited for Sophia, her husband, Jermaine and her two children, Skye and Sevyn to be a part of the Baylor Family."



"I am super excited to be coming back home," Young said. "I am eager to teach, help and inspire our young female student-athletes on how to be Champions For Life."

Young-Malcolm had a four-year career with Baylor between 2002 to 2006. She played on Baylor's first NCAA Championship team in 2005 and is one of seven players in BU's history to amass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Today, she still remains the fourth all-time in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage, second in rebounds and second in double-doubles.

Click here to read more about Young-Malcolm's career.