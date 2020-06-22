Stanford grad transfer Carrington signs with Lady Bears

Baylor announced Monday Stanford grad transfer DiJonai Carrington will suit up in the green and gold next season.

WACO, Texas — Another year, another grad transfer for the Lady Bears.

Monday, Baylor announced standout Stanford guard DiJonai Carrington signed to play her final year of eligibility with the Lady Bears.

Carrington was in the Cardinal program for four seasons, only playing five games last year due to a knee injury. In those game, she averaged 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

As a junior, she started all 36 games and was one of just four Power 5 players under six feet tall to average 14 points and seven rebounds a game en route to an All-Pac 12 selection and Elite Eight finish.

That year, she averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, she averaged 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game while playing off the bench, largely.

Her freshman season, she played in 35 games. Carrington is a 43.6% shooter in her career, including 30.0% from 3-point range.

The San Diego, California native follows guards Chloe Jackson and Te'a Cooper as graduate transfers at Baylor. Jackson was the program's first and was the Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Player as the Lady Bears won their third national championship against the team which knocked Carrington's Cardinal out the previous weekend, Notre Dame.

Carrington was a McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American at Horizon Christian Academy in San Diego. Her sister, Diarra, was a point guard at Daytona State and the University of New Orleans, while her brother, Darren II, was a wide receiver at Oregon and Utah.

Carrington's mom, Vickie, ran track at Northern Arizona while her dad, Darren, played football at NAU before being selected in the fifth round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.