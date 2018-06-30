Day two of the state 7-on-7 tournament featured pool play for Division I teams and bracket play for Division II and III.
DI Pool Play:
Belton finished 2-1 (championship bracket)
Temple finished 1-2 (consolation bracket)
DII Championship Bracket:
Needville 46, China Spring 40 F/2OT (first round)
Gatesville 32, McGregor 10 F (first round)
Midlothian Heritage 39, Gatesville 21 F (second round)
Mexia 25, Gilmer, 19 F (first round
Mexia 32, Cuero 14 F (second round)
Mexia 28, East Bernard 14 F (third round
Midlothian Heritage 40, Mexia 13 F (quarterfinals)
DII Consolation Bracket:
Silsbee 24, Lorena 21 F (first round)
La Vega 24, Glen Rose 13 F (first round)
La Vega 24, Pleasanton 14 F (second round)
Worthing 26, La Vega 12 F (quarterfinals)
DIII Championship bracket:
Palmer 42, Bremond 32 F (first round)