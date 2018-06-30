Day two of the state 7-on-7 tournament featured pool play for Division I teams and bracket play for Division II and III.

DI Pool Play:

Belton finished 2-1 (championship bracket)

Temple finished 1-2 (consolation bracket)

DII Championship Bracket:

Needville 46, China Spring 40 F/2OT (first round)

Gatesville 32, McGregor 10 F (first round)

Midlothian Heritage 39, Gatesville 21 F (second round)

Mexia 25, Gilmer, 19 F (first round

Mexia 32, Cuero 14 F (second round)

Mexia 28, East Bernard 14 F (third round

Midlothian Heritage 40, Mexia 13 F (quarterfinals)

DII Consolation Bracket:

Silsbee 24, Lorena 21 F (first round)

La Vega 24, Glen Rose 13 F (first round)

La Vega 24, Pleasanton 14 F (second round)

Worthing 26, La Vega 12 F (quarterfinals)

DIII Championship bracket:

Palmer 42, Bremond 32 F (first round)

