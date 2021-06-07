Steffin McCarter jumps from Lampasas High School to Tokyo Olympics

He grew up in Copperas Cove and attended the Five Hills Track and Field Club.

WACO, Texas — Steffin McCarter has been involved in track and field since he was a six year old, living in Copperas Cove and participating in the Five Hills Track and Field Club.

His first impression to the sport was not a favorable one.

"I distinctly remember hating track," he said. "I remember the first day of practice we had a lot of running and we were doing pushups and sit-ups. After the first day, I came home and was like, 'I won't be going back to practice.'"

Of course, he returned. His coach actually helped recruit him back, telling him he had a chance to be good. Thankfully for him, he stuck with it and is now headed to the Tokyo Olympics for the men's long jump.

He becomes just the second University of Texas, where he attended college, male long jumper to make the Olympics. He is a decorated athlete, being named an All-American five times and winning the Big 12 Championship three different times.

He qualified on June 28 for the Olympics when he jumped 27 feet and finished third. Making Team USA was a dream come true for the kid from Copperas Cove.

"We actually did this like you know, this has been a lifelong dream of mine to make the Olympic team and its like oh, what now. You know I took my last jump, I scratched it but it didn't matter, I ran over, I hugged my coach, because its been a long, a long time coming."

McCarter says he still keeps in contact with many of his coaches and teammates from high school and he will see them before he takes off for Tokyo on July 24.

He says he wants to leave Tokyo knowing that he did the best he could, but is obviously gunning for a gold medal. The idea of being one of the greatest athletes in University of Texas history hasn't slipped his mind if he can win a medal.