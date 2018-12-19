WACO, Texas (AP) - Shannon Bogues scored 21 points, including a driving layup at the buzzer, and Stephen F. Austin defeated Baylor 59-58 Tuesday night.

Bogues made a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to draw the Lumberjacks (6-4) within one, then went the length of the floor in the final seconds after a Baylor miss for the winner. Stephen F. Austin closed the game on a 7-0 run.

Bogues, who played at McLennan Community College in Waco before transferring to Stephen F. Austin, scored the last basket of the first half and the first nine points in the second to push the Lumberjacks in front at 34-33.

The game went back and forth all night, with eight ties and 11 lead changes. Baylor (6-4) led by eight with less than three minutes to go but didn't have a field goal in the final 4:21 and shot 4 for 24 from 3-point range.

Davonte Fitzgerald had 15 points and Kevon Harris added 11 for the Lumberjacks.

Tristan Clark was 9-of-9 shooting, including four dunks, and finished with 24 points for the Bears, who also got 11 from Makai Mason.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks shot 52 percent from the field in the second half, including 5 for 9 from the 3-point line. That efficiency helped them overcome missing five players because of injury, being outrebounded by Baylor 39-34 and committing 19 turnovers.

Baylor: The Bears' offense has gone dormant over the past four games. They haven't scored more than 63 in any of them, and they hurt themselves by making only 12 of their 21 free-throw attempts. They also turned the ball over 18 times and had three players shoot at least four times from the field and miss them all.

UP NEXT

Stephen F. Austin will begin a three-game home stand against Arlington Baptist on Friday

Baylor will play the second of three in a row at home against Oregon on Friday.

