The Subway Outstanding Coach series begins with the first of four first-place winners. 6 News named head coach Rodney Drake one of the Subway Classic Coaches.

Drake has worked with the youth of Rosebud-Lott Independent School District for the past 15 years and has recently been recruited to Holland Independent School District.

Kris Radcliffe presented Drake with not only a $25 Subway gift card for the nomination but also a $100 Subway gift card because of all the work he has done with his students.

Drake said the nomination by his students and their families means a lot.

"It's very important to me, every year and every aspect of it. I really love being out here with these kids and I like to see that light go off whenever they get successful,” Drake said. “It's just a lot of fun, for myself personally.”

After being a Rosebud-Lott supporter for many years, Drake did not have enough kids this school year. He then decided to go to another community.

"It's going pretty well,” Drake said. “Right now we are 2-1. They are looking to have a great season, we've got a good group of kids out here and they've been working really hard for us!”

All four of the first-prize Subway Coach series winners will receive $100 Subway gift card. One grand-prize winner will receive a $500 Subway gift card and that team gets a catered meal.

Our next four Subway Outstanding Coach winners will be announced soon.

Popular stories:

2-year-old found dead at Temple home, mother’s boyfriend arrested, charged with murder

Report: Inmate allegedly confesses to murder profiled in 'Making A Murderer'

'The truth is going to come out this time:' Killeen robbery suspect featured on Netflix speaks from the Bell County Jail