Rams defeat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow threw for 263 yards and one touchdown.

INGLEWOOD, Calif — The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday night.

The loss ended what was a memorable season for the Bengals.

The Bengals won the opening coin toss and deferred, meaning Cincinnati would kick off to Los Angeles.

On its second drive, the Rams scored the first points of the game when Matt Stafford completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham, Jr. The ensuing extra point made it 7-0 Rams.

Later in the first quarter, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson converted a 29-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

The Rams scored on their next possession when Stafford threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp. The Rams failed to score on a two-point conversion attempt after the touchdown.

With the Rams up 13-3, the Bengals scored on their first drive of the second quarter. Running back Joe Mixon threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

The Rams led 13-10 at halftime.

Twelve seconds into the second half, Athens County native and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Higgins.

On the ensuing Rams drive, with the Bengals up 17-13, Stafford threw a pass that was intercepted by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

The pick helped set up a drive where McPherson connected on another field goal to put the Bengals up 20-13. The kick was McPherson's 14th made field goal this postseason.

The Rams closed the gap to 20-16 with a 41-yard field goal by Matt Gay with less than six minutes left in the third quarter.

The score stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter.

Stafford threw a one-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp to put the Rams up 23-20 with less than two minutes to play. The score ended up proving to be be just enough.

Burrow threw for 263 yards and one touchdown.

This is the first NFL title for the Rams since the 1999 season. They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first-ever a year ago.

Burrow tweeted out an apology to his fans after the game.

"Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys," Burrow said.

Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 14, 2022

But Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is making sure the team knows their fans are still proud.

After the game, DeWine tweeted, "Congratulations to the Cincinnati @Bengals on a historic season. You made your fans, your city, and your state proud. #SuperBowl."