Tarleton set to hire McLennan Community College women's basketball coach

Bill Brock, who was Kim Mulkey's right hand man at Baylor for three national championships, will now lead a Division I program.

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — A familiar face to Central Texas is now set to lead a Division I college basketball program for the first time.

6 Sports confirmed former longtime Baylor assistant women's basketball coach Bill Brock was hired to be the next head coach of the Tarleton women's program on Tuesday, March 14.

Brock, finishing his first season at McLennan Community College (MCC) in Waco, spent 18 seasons on Kim Mulkey's staff at Baylor. He was on the staff for all three national championships, split by a short stint at Texas Tech.

In his one season leading the Highlassies, Brock guided MCC to the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time since 1984 with a 27-4 record and an at-large berth.

Brock was the head coach at Grayson Junior College in Denison for 13 seasons prior to joining Mulkey's staff in Waco. During that time, he guided the Vikings to 10 conference championships and a 371-50, including a 36-1 mark in the 1999-2000 season when they finished third at the National Tournament.

The court at Grayson was named in Brock's honor ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Tarleton went just 8-21 in the 2022-23 season, including 2-16 in Western Athletic Conference play.

MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said Brock will coach the Highlassies in the National Tournament beginning Thursday.