Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship to begin practices as scheduled Aug. 3

WACO, Texas — The Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship will allow schools to begin on time with practices starting August 3.
Parkview Christian has chosen to follow the mandate by McLennan County with schools and sports beginning on Sept. 8. TCAF will keep the district football the same.
The first game for Parkview Christian will be Friday, September 18 at home against Methodist Children's Home.
Volleyball will also keep their district schedule the same. Only the second half of the schedule will count towards a district championship, playoffs and postseason awards. This will allow schools, who will not be playing a non-district schedule, to play games before district begins.
