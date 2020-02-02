WACO, Texas — Sharpshooter MaCio Teague was Baylor's spark on a day of celebration as the Bears set a record.

No. 1 Baylor beat TCU 68-52 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco to extend its win streak to a program-record 18 games.

Back and forth to start, the Bears took control of the game in the middle of the first half. Outside of a Horned Frog run to cut the BU lead to six, the Bears never lost control of the game Saturday afternoon.

Teague scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down six rebounds. Jared Butler scored 10, all in the second half, while Freddie Gillespie put up yet another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

It's Gillespie's eighth double-double this season, third in Big 12 play.

Saturday was Teague's best scoring output since his season-high 21 points against Texas on Jan. 4th.

Next, Baylor (19-1 overall, 8-0 Big 12) heads to Kansas State (9-12, 2-6) for an 8 p.m. tip inside Bramlage Coliseum on Monday. A win will put the Bears one game from tying its 10-0 start in Southwest Conference play in 1948.

