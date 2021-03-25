Temple College's Craig McMurtry notches 700th win

Temple College baseball coach Craig McMurtry grabbed his 700th win on Tuesday night

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple College Baseball Coach Craig McMurtry notched his 700th win on Tuesday night. It is just another achievement in a long career that stems back to his days in the Major Leagues.

McMurtry has coached baseball at Temple College for 23 years and currently serves as the Athletic Director of the school as well. The 700th win came after the Leopards swept North Central Texas in a double-header on Tuesday night.

McMurtry said he isn't very into personal recognition, and gave the praise to his players instead.

"After the games yesterday when one of the guys said congratulations, I really didn't know what he was talking about," he said. "And then once they kinda started saying stuff, I don't know it kinda hit me. I guess it's a big deal in some ways. The biggest thing about all this is it reflects all the guys we've had here and the athletes and the way they've gone about their business."

He added that he will try to coach a few more years and hopes to add a ring or two and some more wins in that time.