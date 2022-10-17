Temple, Harker Heights face off in likely district title bout in Week 9's Game of the Week

The Wildcats and Knights are the only remaining unbeatens in District 12-6A play with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

KILLEEN, Texas — With just three weeks to play in the 2022 Texas high school football regular season, district titles will be decided in the coming weeks.

That is why 6 News is heading to Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen for its Week 9 Game of the Week between the Temple Wildcats and Harker Heights Knights.

Temple and Harker Heights are the only teams in District 12-6A that have not, yet, lost a district game. The full District 12-6A standings are below:

Temple (4-0 district record; 2,399 enrollment) Harker Heights (3-0; 2,285.5) Midway (2-2; 2,557) Pflugerville Weiss (2-2; 2,298) Bryan (1-2; 2,406) Copperas Cove (0-3; 2,365) Hutto (0-3; 2,549)

Temple enters the game 6-2 overall and on a four-game win streak after falling to reigning 5A Div. I state finalist College Station and 6A powerhouse Arlington Martin to close their non-district schedule. The Wildcats are scoring 40.0 points per game during district play while allowing just 18.75 coming out of its 31-27 win over Hutto.

Temple is headlined with college prospects like Baylor commit Taurean York and highly-touted recruit Mikal Harrison-Pilot.

Harker Heights heads in to the showdown 6-1 overall and on a three-game win streak since falling 28-27 at Odessa Permian in its non-district finale, after the Knights led 27-7 just before the half. The Knights have out-scored their district opponents, so far, 29.0-17.0 as they enter the matchup off their bye week.

Heights has its own college prospects, most notably Houston-commit RB Re'Shaun Sanford.

The past two meetings in this series have been wild, with the Knights leading at the half in both games but Temple making a second-half charge both times to get the wins en route to consecutive District 12-6A championships.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen. 6 News weekend sports anchor Matt Lively will be live from the game at 6 p.m., including an interview with Temple coach Scott Stewart at 6:20, and during Friday Night Lights.