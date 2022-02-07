Temple HS Wrestler earns National Wrestling Coaches Association award

Sam Maxson was recognized at a Temple ISD board meeting on Monday night for receiving the award from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note -- The above video is from another related story.

Sam Maxson, a wrestler at Temple High school, was named the Character and Leadership All-America Award recipient by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Maxson was recognized for his achievement at the Temple ISD board meeting on Monday night.

The NWCA says that the award recognizes athletes who have shown exceptional leadership skills and are of sound character.

Maxson was one of 13 wrestlers who represented Temple High School at the 2022 Regional Championships.