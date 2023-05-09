Temple ISD to recognize Temple High School's 800 wins before Friday's game

The Wildcats secured their 800th win in program history in the season opener against McKinney Boyd.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD announced that it will be recognizing and celebrating the Temple High School Football team for securing its 800th win in program history before the game on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to the school district, the Wildcats have joined an elite club in Texas football history, joining Amarillo, Highland Park and Mart as one of the few teams to reach 800 wins.

Temple ISD says prior to the game against College Station on Friday, a video full of interviews and highlights from past and present Wildcats will be shown. Following the video, an on-field presentation of an '800' Wildcat jersey will be presented to current Head Coach Scott Stewart and previous coaches Bob McQueen and Mike Spradlin.

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott stated, " Securing 800 victories is a great reminder of the steeped tradition we are fortunate to have in Temple, Texas. It represent the past, present and provides a springboard for the future. Although reaching 800 wins is significant, I am more proud of the integrity, character, and values that this program represents. The wins will come and go, but the traits these young men carry when they leave this program will continue to spread the empire."

Coach Stewart is honored and thanks those who came before him as he stated, "I am honored to be a small part of such an accomplishment. This is much more than a coaches and players recognition thing. There have been great players and coaches come through this program for over a century."

Ticket information for Friday's game can be found here.