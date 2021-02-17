Temple, McLennan schedules changed due to storm

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas junior colleges have been forced to change their sports schedules due to ice and snow impacting travel and available electricity.
Temple College announced it has rescheduled three basketball games that were affected by the winter storm:
- at McLennan - Feb. 22nd - Women at 5 p.m., Men at 7 p.m.
- at Cisco - March 1st - Women at 5 p.m.
- vs. Hill - March 8th - Women at 5 p.m., Men at 7 p.m.
MCC has announced one of its basketball games was rescheduled. The Highlanders and Highlassies will now travel to Collin on March 4th. The women's game will tip at 5 p.m. followed by the men's game at 7 p.m.
On the diamond, MCC's baseball tournament scheduled to start Thursday in Cleburne was canceled. The Highlanders are now scheduled to play a doubleheader Sunday against Howard, however a time and location hasn't yet been announced.
As of publishing this article, Temple College had not yet announced specifics to any changes forced to its baseball and softball schedule by the storm. However, 6 Sports has reached out to the athletic department.