6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of the top matchups in Central Texas high school football.

In week six, the Temple Wildcats meet the =Belton Tigers.

(LIVE Coverage begins at 10:10 p.m. CST on Friday)

We've got real-time local scores, powered by Score Stream.

RELATED: No. 9 Clifton wins week 4 Game of the Week with 28-22 win over McGregor

RELATED: Friday Night Lights: Countdown to Kickoff 2019

While you're at the games snapping pictures and video for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #KCENFNL, and you could see your social media posts on TV!

RELATED: Troy meets Cameron Yoe in the Week 5 Game of the Week

Like KCENNews on Facebook and follow on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at the special Friday Night Lights show.

Keep up with sports director Nick Canizales, weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quiilin, and sports reporter Niki Lattarulo on Twitter.

Watch the full FNL week five coverage here: