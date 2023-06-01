Temple native is National Championship bound

Temple's own Quentin Johnston is headed to Hollywood after the TCU Horned Frogs punched their ticket to Los Angeles for the 2023 CFP National Championship.

TEMPLE, Texas — Let the confetti fall because the TCU Horned Frogs have offically landed in Hollywood.

One Temple native has played a major role in this fairytale season.

After an instant classic Michigan takedown and being named the Offensive MVP in the Fiesta Bowl, Quentin Johnston is now headed to the National Championship.

He's making the Frogs, Temple and most of all, his parents, proud.

"I almost had a heart attack," Sherry Johnston, Quentin Johnston's mother, said. "I looked at the screen and I saw number one and I just lost it. I just kind of screamed, hollered, got on my knees and jumped up. It was crazy."

It was 4th quarter, third and seven, as TCU faced Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

"I was telling my wife, I was saying. 'It's Quentin time. It's Quentin time.' A couple plays later it was Quentin time," Carl Johnston, Quentin Johnston's father, said. "He came across the middle, threw the little 10 yard pass, juked one guy and next thing you know he was gone."

TCU's ticket was punched and the Horned Frogs were off to Hollywood. Johnston has played a star role since day one.

"The kid, he's just got it. He has exceptional talent," Scott Stewart, Temple head football coach, said. "He has exceptional work ethic. He is as competitive as they come. When you throw that ball 13 feet in the air he is going to do everything he can to try to go up and get it."

From second grade to the spotlight, Quentin Johnston has been a powerhouse athlete since he was a little kid.

"You have these dreams and thoughts of what you expect. You want him to do well. And then all of the sudden he's in college and he's doing well," Sherry said. "Now it went from yeah he can do it and I want him to do it. To now it almost seems unbelievable."

His dream has become a reality. Two of his biggest fans are hopping on a plane to LAX to watch him shine.

"I always tell Quentin it's okay to be nervous until the first contact," Carl said. "Once the game starts, I act like I'm in the game with him. I'm good after that."

Quentin may only be nervous until the first snap, but his parents? Well, that's a different story.

"I'm nervous right now thinking about the game on Monday. It's a lot."

When the clock strikes Monday, his biggest fans will be front and center.

"So what are you going to wear on Monday? Will you be decked out in TCU gear," Nicole Shearin, 6 News reporter, asks.



"Well, I just picked up a shirt that a girl friend of mine made for me with the bling and TCU mom on their, so I'll have that," Sherry said.

His parents will be yelling two words as they watch their son play on college football's biggest stage.

Go Frogs!