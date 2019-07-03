MAGNOLIA, Texas — Temple High School's offense will have a new boss this fall.

Temple High offensive coordinator Craig Martin was named the new head coach at Magnolia High School near Houston on Wednesday, according to a Magnolia ISD release.

Martin was offensive coordinator the past two seasons, helping guide the Wildcats to the playoffs each season. In his time as an assistant in Temple, the Wildcats played for the 5A-Div. I State Championship in 2014 and 2016.

"I very much look forward to getting to know the students, staff and faculty and getting to work," Martin said in the release. "I'm humbled to be given the opportunity to be a part of all the great things going on at Magnolia High School and Magnolia ISD."

Martin also previously served as the head baseball coach at Temple, winning a district title in 2015.

Prior to his time in Temple, Martin was the head baseball coach at Ellison High School in Killeen for five years, winning a district crown in 2006.