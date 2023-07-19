'It hasn't always been about the race, but more about the journey' | A Temple resident's path to the Ironman World Championship

Brandon Griggs competes in Ironman competitions around the country. He went from running 5K's to a 140.6 mile quest, in just four years.

TEMPLE, Texas — Normally an athlete trains years and years before qualifying for the Triathlon World Championships. Their life is full of early morning wake-up calls, a strict workout plan and no off days. But one Central Texas native went from 5ks to a 140-mile quest in just four years.

Warrior Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas is home to warrior training 20 hours a week and twice a day.

"During that time, I was a little more of a couch potato, right? About five years ago, I listened to this seminar and I left feeling just completely motivated, knowing that I needed to change something in my life," Brandon Griggs, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, said.

39-year-old Griggs went from working with students at the Killeen university to running triathlons ... in just four years.

"For me, I thought that was a little bit outside my ability level and something that would take several years to accomplish," Griggs said. "So, when they call my name as qualifying for the World Championships, I cried. It was just an overjoy of excitement."

Griggs was placing in races in Arizona, Texas and Florida, and biking his way through the Swiss Alps.

But his most recent race pushed him to the limit.

"Looking back at Ironman Switzerland, there was about 35% who were not able to complete and so for me just completing the Ironman was a huge thing," Griggs said. "There were a couple of times, probably about three periods, in the Ironman that I had the option to quit and just go 'no more'. My feet were hurting. There were some not-so-positive thoughts in my mind. And so it's like 'Why don't I just hang it up?' But for me, it was making sure that I was focusing on the right things."

Like Griggs' four children, and wife.

"They are going to go with me to Switzerland and they try to come out to all my races and that's one of the joys I think, racing in these larger events, is being able to see your family on the sidelines cheering you on," Griggs said. "It's definitely special."



Griggs now heads to Nice, France for the Worldwide Ironman Championship in September.

Cote d'Azur presents a challenging course in itself. Griggs hopes to PR with a total time of 13 and a half hours, and if he hits 13, well, he says that would be incredible.