Temple rising senior Jared Wiley made his college commitment decision on Saturday.

The 3-star tight end took to Twitter to announce that he had committed to The University of Texas.

C O M M I T T E D 🤫 pic.twitter.com/mhe6gpkGfe — J12👀 (@Jaredwiley23) May 26, 2018

The 6'6, 230 lb tight end chose Texas over the University of Houston. He also held offers from Missouri and SMU.

"The coaches explained to me that there's something special going on in Austin," Wiley said.

Wiley played tight end for the Wildcats his junior season but will switch to quarterback for his senior year.

Wiley plans to graduate in December and enroll early at Texas.

He says he chose the Longhorns because they made him feel at home.

"Right whenever I got on campus, it felt like home. It was just like a gut feeling for me. My family loved it, they treated us like family. We all fell in love with it right when we walked on campus for the first time for Junior Day," Wiley said.

Wiley will reunite with fellow Temple Wildcats Ta'Quon Graham and Davion Curtis, who currently play for the Horns.

"It's going to be a blast being reunited with them," Wiley said.

