PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2018 – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the sixth week of the 2018 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

In its thirteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2018 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 6 winners

Class 6-A: Jared Wiley, Senior, Quarterback, Temple

Mascot: Wildcats

Opponent: Belton

Jared Wiley completed 20 of 39 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats won an epic game over their nearby rival, the Belton Tigers, 58-55, in triple overtime. Wiley, who is committed to Texas as a tight end, moved to quarterback this season, and has the Wildcats sitting at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in District 12-6A.

Class 5-A: Zane Russell, Senior, Quarterback, Porter

Mascot: Spartans

Opponent: Houston Austin High School

Zane Russell completed 19 of 29 passes for 501 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Russell threw to seven different receivers on the night against Houston Austin High School, a team that was picked third in the district in all the pre-season predictions.

Awards/Accolades:

Leadership Awards

Middle School Student of Character of the Year the District

Team Captain Football

“Zane is the ultimate Texas High School Student-Athlete. He is a leader both on and off the field. He is an exemplary student in the classroom and his character is impeccable. He is a tremendous team player who is always positive in all situations. He will represent this award in a way that would make you extremely proud.” - Head Coach Jim Holley

Class 4-A: Gunner Capps, Senior, Quarterback, Carthage

Mascot: Bulldogs

Opponent: Pleasant Grove

In a battle between last year's 4A state champs (Carthage Division I and Pleasant Grove Division II), Capps completed 21 of 30 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game with 6:28 to play, and then drove Carthage 70 yards in the final two minutes for the game-winning touchdown.

Awards/Accolades:

Elementary School Reading Program member

Class 3-A: Preston Johnson, Senior, Running Back, West

Mascot: Trojans

Opponent: Groesbeck

Preston Johnson was a pure workhorse on both sides of the ball in the Trojans' 48-34 district win over previously undefeated Groesbeck. Johnson carried 24 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns on offense. On defense, he made 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Awards/Accolades:

Member of the FCA

Active in his Baptist Church mission trips

Class 2-A: Sebastion Porter, Junior, Running Back, Garrison

Mascot: Bulldogs

Opponent: Linden-Kildare

Sabastion Porter was the standout player for the Bulldogs, leading Garrison to a 49-35 win over Linden-Kildare. Porter rushed the ball 32 times for 276 yards and five touchdowns. Porter also had a kickoff return for 40 yards. He has 1,112 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.

Awards/Accolades:

Charter Member of Garrison High School Gentlemen’s League

First Baptist Garrison Youth Group

Basketball, Baseball and Track

“Sabastion is a work horse for the Bulldogs. He plays both sides of the ball, and all special teams. He is a selfless leader of this team, one of our captains and has the respect of everyone on the team. If he speaks on the field or in the locker room, everyone listens. His greatest attribute is that he wants everyone to be successful.” -Head Coach Larry Prince

Private: Charles Crawford, Junior Running Back, Bishop Lynch

Mascot: Friars

Opponent: Fort Worth Nolan

In a 48-24 win over previously unbeaten Fort Worth Nolan, Crawford rushed 17 times for 175 yards and five touchdowns. He started the season at cornerback, but after an 0-2 start, he was moved to running back. Bishop Lynch has won all three games since.

Awards/Accolades:

Tackling for Touchdowns community service member

Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Continue to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW, and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 8:00PM, with a re-broadcast at 8:30AM on Saturday.

