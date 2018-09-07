COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M University and Arizona State University have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2027.

“We are excited to add another football Power 5 opponent in a home-and-home series,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said.

The Sun Devils will come to Kyle Field on Sept. 12, 2026 and the Aggies will return to Tempe on Sept. 11, 2027.

The two football programs have met on the gridiron once, a neutral site setting to open the 2015 season with the Aggies taking a 38-17 decision at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This continues the non-conference scheduling philosophy at Texas A&M. The Aggies have a home-and-home series with Clemson scheduled for 2018 and 2019. Colorado from the Pac 12 is slated for 2020 and 2021 along with Miami in 2022 and 2023. Notre Dame is scheduled for 2024 and 2025 and now Arizona State will follow in 2026 and 2027.

