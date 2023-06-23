Longtime Texas A&M Defensive Ends Coach Terry Price passes away at 55

Price was the longest-tenured member of the Aggie football coaching staff.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Longtime Texas A&M football coach and former player Terry Price has passed away at the age of 55, the university announced in a statement on June 23.

Price, known around Aggieland as "TP", was born in Atlanta, GA on April 5, 1968. He played high school football at Plano High School and was later recruited to the Aggie football team by coach Jackie Sherrill.

Price was a four-year letterman, playing defensive line for the team from 1986 to 1989. During his time on the field, Price helped the Aggies win Southwest Conference titles in 1986 and 1987.

Price led the defensive line in tackles in his junior and senior years. He was also named All-SWC in his senior year and earned honorable mention All-America honors by the Sporting News.

During Price's time on the line, the Aggies only lost three games at Kyle Field.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers.”

After his college career, Price was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 1990 NFL Draft. He played two seasons in the NFL with the Bears and Miami Dolphins before returning to A&M to finish his degree and begin his coaching career in 1992.

After two seasons on the Aggie coaching staff in 1992 and 1993, Price moved to Western Kentucky where he coached defensive line and served as the strength coach in 1994.

Price kicked off his SEC coaching career as an assistant at Ole Miss in 1998 before moving to Auburn in 1999 and then back to Ole Miss in 2009.

After the 2011 season, Price accepted a position at Texas Tech before he was hired back on with the Aggies under head coach Kevin Sumlin in 2012. Price had remained on the Aggie defensive coaching staff ever since.

A&M described Price as "an excellent recruiter and developer of young men", having worked with NFL standouts like Myles Garrett, Justin Madubuike and DeMarvin Leal.

The university also described Price as an accomplished grill master, whose barbecuing skills were reportedly legendary.

Price is survived by his wife, Kenya, and children Alexander and Devin.